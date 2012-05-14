FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Polish utility Enea beats forecast on generation
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industry, Materials and Utilities
May 14, 2012 / 6:16 AM / 5 years ago

Polish utility Enea beats forecast on generation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, May 14 (Reuters) - Poland’s No.3 utility Enea reported broadly flat net profit for the first quarter on Monday, beating expectations as a better result in its generation business offset a weaker trading performance.

The state-controlled group said it earned 249 million zlotys ($75.9 million) compared to 246 million in the same period last year. Analysts polled by Reuters expected 235 million.

Enea’s power generation in the first quarter rose 3 percent to nearly 3 million megawatt-hours (MWh), with the bulk coming from Kozienice, a coal-fired power plant the group is expanding at the cost of several billion zlotys.

Generation was further boosted by the full consolidation of results from a Bialystok-based combined heat and power plant taken over by Enea in June 2011.

Enea also said it paid 476 million zlotys for a 50 megawatt windfarm it bought three weeks ago.

$1 = 3.2802 Polish zlotys Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko and Maciej Onoszko; Editing by Mark Potter

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.