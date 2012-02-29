Poland's Enea posts unexpected Q4 net decline

WARSAW, Feb 29 (Reuters) - Poland’s No. 3 utility Enea posted an unexpected 13 percent decline in fourth-quarter profits, the company said on Wednesday.

The state-controlled company reported a net profit of 80 million zlotys against expectations of 120 million zlotys.

Enea took full control of a Bialystok-based combined heat and power plant in June, by buying a 70 percent stake from Societe Nationale d‘Electricite et de Thermique, a unit of Germany’s E.ON, for 348 million zlotys. (Reporting by Maciej Onoszko)