Polish Enea says may look into possible PEP sale

WARSAW, May 30 (Reuters) - Polish utility Enea will look into buying local wind and biomass energy producer PEP if it is put up for sale, Enea’s chief executive said on Wednesday.

Three sources close to the talks had told Reuters that PEP had been put on the block, and that foreign rivals and local utilities PGE and Enea would probably be interested in the $146 million company.

Enea’s Maciej Owczarek told Reuters: “If PEP is put up for sale, then we are interested in this company, just like all other energy makers in Poland.” (Reporting by Wojciech Zurawski; writing by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Will Waterman)