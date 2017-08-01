Poland's Enea says preliminary H1 net profit 606 mln zlotys

WARSAW, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Poland's second biggest utility, state-run Enea, said on Tuesday its preliminary consolidated first-half profit came to 606 million zlotys ($168 million).

* In the first six months of 2016, the company's profit stood at 471 million zlotys.

* The company said on Tuesday its net sales for the first half of this year amounted to 5.57 billion zlotys.

* Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation, or EBITDA, was at 1.34 million zlotys in January-June. ($1 = 3.5984 zlotys) (Reporting by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Mark Potter)