Vattenfall to sell entire stake in Poland's Enea -bookrunner
#Financials
January 13, 2014 / 4:56 PM / 4 years ago

Vattenfall to sell entire stake in Poland's Enea -bookrunner

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Swedish state-owned utility Vattenfall is offering to sell its entire stake in Polish power producer Enea via an accelerated bookbuild, bookrunner Deutsche Bank said on Monday.

With a holding of around 18.7 percent, Vattenfall is Enea’s second biggest shareholder after the Polish government.

At Monday’s closing share price of 14.38 zlotys, the sale of up to 82.4 million shares would be worth around 1.2 billion zlotys ($394.5 million).

Deutsche Bank is acting as joint bookrunner on the offering along with ING. ($1 = 3.0420 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan, Editing by Clare Hutchison)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
