Eneco's new wind farm to supply 60,000 Dutch homes
#Industry, Materials and Utilities
June 15, 2012 / 10:36 AM / in 5 years

Eneco's new wind farm to supply 60,000 Dutch homes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, June 15 (Reuters) - Dutch utility Eneco said on Friday it will build a wind farm in the Netherlands with a capacity of up to 65 megawatts, enough to supply 60,000 households.

Between 18 and 20 wind turbines with a height of 150 metres will be built near the northern city of Groningen and will come online by mid-2014, Eneco said in a statement.

Construction of wind farm is part of Eneco’s wider strategy to produce more green electricity. It plans to increase the share of green power in its total output to 20 percent by the end of 2013 from 10 percent in 2011.

Eneco specialises in the production, trading, transmission and supply of gas, electricity and heat and related services and is active on Belgium, Germany, France and the United Kingdom. (Reporting by Ivana Sekularac; Editing by Anthony Deutsch and Alison Birrane)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
