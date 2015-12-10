Italy's antitrust opens probe into Enel's smart meters

MILAN, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Italy’s competition watchdog said on Thursday it had launched an investigation into utility Enel for alleged abuse of a dominant market position.

In a statement on its website, the authority said it was investigating whether Enel was hampering fair competition in the smart metering business, which measures electricity consumption.

Enel, which next year will start rolling out a second generation of smart meters, is planning to use the infrastructure to help Italy build an ultrafast broadband network.

Enel was not immediately available for a comment. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak and Stephen Jewkes)