Enel CEO confident Argentina will see need for tariff hike
#Credit Markets
May 9, 2012 / 10:11 AM / 5 years ago

Enel CEO confident Argentina will see need for tariff hike

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FLORENCE, Italy May 9 (Reuters) - The head of Italy’s biggest utility Enel said on Wednesday Argentina is a strategic country for the group, adding he felt sure the Argentinian government would see the need to raise power tariffs to attract investments.

Last month Argentina expropriated a majority stake in top energy company YPF from Spain’s Repsol, citing insufficient investment.

The European Union has said it will soon take measures against Argentina over its decision to expropriate Repsol’s stake in YPF.

“Argentina is a strategic country. Today we are experiencing a moment of difficulty on the tariffs front,” Conti said on the sidelines of a conference.

Enel controls Argentine power distributor Edesur.

Enel, Europe’s most indebted utility, did not need to tap the debt market after the 3 billion euro retail bond it issued at the beginning of the year, Conti said.

“We don’t need to at the moment. We are tranquil and relaxed,” he said. (Reporting by Giselda Vagnoni, writing by Stephen Jewkes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
