Enel aims to sell East Europe assets to meet debt target-source
June 18, 2014 / 7:56 AM / 3 years ago

Enel aims to sell East Europe assets to meet debt target-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, June 18 (Reuters) - Italy’s biggest utility Enel aims to sell assets in Eastern Europe to meet its debt reduction target, a source close to the matter said on Wednesday.

“There has been interest for the East European assets,” the source said. Enel declined to comment.

Enel, Europe’s most indebted utility, has pledged to sell assets worth around 4.4 billion euros ($6 billion) this year to help cut its debt pile.

Enel is aiming to cut net debt to about 37 billion euros in 2014. At the end of March it was 41.5 billion euros. ($1 = 0.7345 Euros) (Reporting by Alberto Sisto, writing by Stephen Jewkes)

