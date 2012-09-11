FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Enel approves new bond issues, revokes previous programme
#Credit Markets
September 11, 2012 / 5:16 PM / in 5 years

Enel approves new bond issues, revokes previous programme

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Italy’s biggest utility Enel said on Tuesday it had approved the issue of one or more bonds for up to 5 billion euros by December 31, 2013 to extend the average maturity of its debt.

In a statement, Enel also said its board had revoked a decision of November last year authorising the issuance of bonds for up to 5 billion euros.

Enel, Europe’s most indebted utility, said the bonds in its programme approved on Tuesday could be placed with institutional or retail investors.

Reporting By Stephen Jewkes

