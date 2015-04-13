FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Enel mulls role in Italy broadband development - sources
April 13, 2015 / 4:51 PM / 2 years ago

Enel mulls role in Italy broadband development - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, April 13 (Reuters) - Italy’s biggest utility Enel is mulling entering the Italian broadband telecommunications market by providing infrastructure, three sources close to the matter said on Monday.

The sources said it was unlikely state-controlled Enel would put money into laying fiber cables but said it could provide lines and cabinets from its national distribution network as well as technology.

“Enel would make its infrastructure available... to help speed up the process of digitalisation,” one of the sources said, asking not to be named because no decision had as yet been taken.

Enel declined to comment. (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes and Danilo Masoni)

