OpEn Fiber top bidder in broadband tender, but bid anomalous- sources

MILAN, Jan 24 (Reuters) - OpEn Fiber (EOF), a company jointly owned by Enel and Italian state lender CDP, has emerged as the top bidder in all batches of an Italian broadband tender, but the offer presented has been judged as “anomalous”, two sources close to the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.

The 1.4 billion euro tender is for a contract to set up broadband across the country.

The offer will have to be reviewed in depth given its anomalous nature, the sources said, without elaborating.

Italy’s Anticorruption Authority ANAC defines an offer as “anomalous” when it is considered too low in relation to the services requested in the tender, one of the sources added.

OpEn Fiber was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Stefano Rebaudo; writing Francesca Landini)