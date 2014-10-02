UPDATE 1-Chinese firms eye Enel power assets in Romania, Slovakia

* State Grid Corp of China interested in Romania assets

* Could sell Endesa stake to private investors after delisting

* No plans to change debt, dividend guidance this year (Releads, adds CEO quotes, background)

By Steve Scherer

ROME, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Chinese companies are interested in buying the Romanian and Slovakian power assets that Enel is looking to sell to cut its debt, the Italian utility’s CEO said on Thursday.

Enel, Europe’s most indebted utility, has committed to selling more than 4 billion euros ($5 billion) of assets this year to slash its debt and keep its investment-grade rating.

Besides its Romanian and Slovakian assets, the state-controlled group led by CEO Francesco Starace also plans to sell part of its 92 percent stake in Spanish utility Endesa .

“There are Chinese companies interested in both Romania and Slovakia,” Starace told reporters at a lunch on Thursday.

He said State Grid Corporation of China had expressed an interest in its Romanian distribution and generation assets.

China’s cash-rich state power groups have been scooping up overseas assets, taking advantage of the euro zone crisis. State Grid Corp, the world’s largest utility by revenues, has bought minority stakes in Portuguese and Italian grid operators and is also looking at Greece and Spain.

Starace did not say which Chinese firm was interested in Enel’s 66 percent stake in Slovak power plant Slovenske Elektrarne. Some media reports have said China National Nuclear Corporation (CNNC) is an interested party.

Czech utilities CEZ and EPH have already expressed interest in Slovenske, which analysts at Santander have valued at 3.6 billion euros including debt. The Slovakian state, which owns 34 percent of the plant, has also said it is interested.

The Romanian government, which considers energy distribution a strategic sector, has said it is interested in Enel’s assets in Romania.

“It’s not a given we will exit all the countries where we have assets for sale,” Starace said.

SPANISH SALE

Starace, a long-standing executive at Enel before taking the top spot in May, said the utility could either sell shares in Spanish unit Endesa on the market, or delist the group and then sell tranches to institutional investors.

“We will decide what to do next month,” said Starace, who is also the former head of renewable energy group Enel Green Power .

In September, Starace told Reuters the company could sell up to 22 percent in Endesa. Selling 22 percent of the Spanish company could raise more than 6 billion euros at current market prices.

Starace also said Enel had no plans to change the guidance it has given for debt and dividends this year.

“We have given our guidance and our dividend policy. We have no intention of changing that,” Starace said in reply to a question on the targets set this year.

Enel, which is 30 percent owned by the state, is trying to get its debt pile down to 37 billion euros from 41.5 billion euros at the end of March.