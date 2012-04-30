FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
No recovery in Italy power consumption before 2014-Enel CEO
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
California
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industry, Materials and Utilities
April 30, 2012 / 1:05 PM / 5 years ago

No recovery in Italy power consumption before 2014-Enel CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, April 30 (Reuters) - Electricity consumption in Italy will not get back to the levels seen before the crisis until 2014 at the earliest, Fulvio Conti, chief executive of Italian utility Enel said on Monday.

“The situation in Italy is not going well. In the month of March alone we had a fall in consumption of 5 percent from the previous year and there is no recovery in sight,” he told the group’s shareholder meeting in Rome.

“I think we have to consider the fall in energy demand as a medium to long-term phenomenon. I don’t think we will get back to pre crisis levels before 2014,” he said.

Conti also confirmed full year targets announced in March, when it cut its dividend and investment plans and forecast core earnings in 2012 to fall to around 16.5 billion euros.

Reporting By Alberto Sisto

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.