Enel has no plans to delist Endesa - CEO
November 26, 2013 / 10:11 AM / 4 years ago

Enel has no plans to delist Endesa - CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TRIESTE, Italy, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Italian power company Enel has no plans to delist its Spanish unit Endesa , its chief executive Fulvio Conti said on Tuesday.

“The news we are planning to delist Endesa is not true. There are no plans,” Conti told Reuters on the sidelines of a business forum.

Italian daily Corriere della Sera said earlier in November Enel planned to delist its 92-percent owned Spanish unit as part of a reorganisation aimed at increasing the amount of dividends from its units and optimising tax payments.

Reporting by Stephen Jewkes, writing by Danilo Masoni

