Enel to place initial 17 pct of Endesa, could be raised to 22 pct

MILAN, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Italian utility Enel said on Wednesday it would place on the market an initial 17 percent stake in Endesa, that could be raised to a maximum 22 percent as it seeks to increase the Spanish unit’s free float and cut its own debt.

Enel, which owns 92 percent of Madrid-based Endesa, said the offer may include a greenshoe option, under which the joint global coordinators may acquire up to a maximum of 15 percent of the number of shares to be placed.

The placement is expected to consist of a public offering of shares in Spain to retail investors and an offering of shares to Spanish and international institutional investors, it added.

Banco Santander, BBVA, Credit Suisse , and JP Morgan will handle the deal as joint global coordinators.