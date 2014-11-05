UPDATE 2-Italy's Enel launches Endesa share sale as debt target looms

* Enel to sell up to 22 pct of Endesa

* Placement to start Nov. 7

* Enel shares outperform (Recasts, adds analysts, background, shares)

By Agnieszka Flak and Stephen Jewkes

MILAN, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Italy’s biggest utility Enel could sell up to 22 percent of Endesa, a stake worth about $4.4 billion, as it seeks to increase its Spanish subsidiary’s free float and reduce its own debt.

The power generation businesses of European utility groups have had to contend with low wholesale prices and weak demand during the region’s persisting economic weakness, but Enel is also under pressure to shrink a debt burden that stood at 43 billion euros ($53.7 billion) at the end of June.

Enel, which owns 92 percent of Endesa, said on Wednesday that it plans to sell a 17 percent stake in the Madrid-based utility on the stock market and could lift that to 22 percent.

Europe’s most indebted utility is looking to sell more than 4 billion euros of assets this year to help to maintain its investment-grade credit rating.

“We are now delivering on the undertaking we gave to the market in the summer to unlock value within the group and to increase our focus on the new energy market framework that emerged in Iberia,” CEO Francesco Starace said in a statement.

Starace, a longstanding Enel executive who took the helm in May, is looking to pursue further expansion in South America and emerging markets while creating a stable and well-defined dividend policy at Endesa.

“This is positive news for Enel and supports our investment thesis of a ‘quiet revolution’ ... it shows management’s commitment to a complete restructuring of the group,” a Bernstein brokers’ note said.

At 1223 GMT Enel shares were up 2.3 percent at 3.94 euros, outperforming a 1.1 percent rise in the European utility index . Endesa shares were down 2.6 percent at 14.60 euros.

SPLIT PLACEMENT

The share sale, which is expected to begin on Nov. 7, includes an overallotment option under which the joint global coordinators may acquire up to a maximum of 15 percent of the number of Endesa shares to be placed, Enel said.

The placement is expected to consist of a public offering of shares to retail investors in Spain as well as Spanish and international institutional investors, it added.

A stake of 15 percent would be targeted at retail investors, according to a source who is close to the matter.

State-controlled Enel’s multibillion-euro acquisition of Spain’s Endesa in 2008 was a transformational deal that turned the Italian company into a major European player overnight, with 61 million customers worldwide. But with low power prices, weak demand and a boom in renewable energy, Enel switched its focus to emerging markets and green technologies to encourage growth.

A banking source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday that Enel was planning to sell about 20 percent of Endesa as the Italian group seeks to cut its debt to 37 billion euros by the end of this year.

Enel has also tabled asset sales in Slovakia and Romania, for which binding offers are expected by the end of this month. However, analysts see the Endesa share sale as easier to complete than the Slovakian and Romanian disposals, both of which would require state approval.

“Endesa is liquid and the sale will be easy to get away. Increasing the float will also win points with the Spanish government, which could be important for future regulation issues,” a Milan analyst said, asking not to be named.

Banco Santander, BBVA, Credit Suisse , and JP Morgan will handle the deal as joint global coordinators. Mediobanca is advising Enel on the deal. (1 US dollar = 0.8010 euro) (Additional reporting by Alberto Sisto in Rome; Editing by Louise Heavens and David Goodman)