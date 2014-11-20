FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Enel boosts retail offer of Endesa shares due to strong demand
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Gay activists march through Serb capital behind police lines
World
Gay activists march through Serb capital behind police lines
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industry, Materials and Utilities
November 20, 2014 / 7:20 AM / 3 years ago

Enel boosts retail offer of Endesa shares due to strong demand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Italian utility Enel is increasing the number of shares from its Endesa business that it is offering to retail investors by 11.3 million, after demand totalled 1.7 times the initial amount offered, it said on Thursday.

The total number of shares offered to retail investors is now 34,810,500, Enel said in a statement.

Enel said it would announced later on Thursday the final price of the offering and its overall size, once it also concludes the part reserved for institutional investors.

Italy’s biggest utility is selling a stake of up to 22 percent in Endesa, and three sources close to the deal said on Wednesday Enel was on track to raise up to 3.2 billion euros ($4 billion).

1 US dollar = 0.7978 euro Reporting by Valentina Za; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.