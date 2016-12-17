FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chile's Enel sells stake in gas company for $180 million
December 17, 2016 / 1:11 PM / 8 months ago

Chile's Enel sells stake in gas company for $180 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANTIAGO, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Enel Generacion Chile SA has agreed to sell its 42.5 percent stake in pipeline operator Electrogas for $180 million, the utility said in a letter to the local securities regulator.

The sale, part of a plan to sell assets, is expected to close in the first quarter of 2017 and to generate a net profit of $123 million. The company did not name a buyer.

Enel Generacion, which owns and operates more than 100 electricity generation facilities in Chile, has partnerships with local generator Colbun SA and state oil company ENAP. (Reporting by Fabian Andres; writing by Luc Cohen; editing by Jason Neely)

