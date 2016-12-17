SANTIAGO Dec 17 Enel Generacion Chile SA
has agreed to sell its 42.5 percent stake in pipeline
operator Electrogas for $180 million, the utility said in a
letter to the local securities regulator.
The sale, part of a plan to sell assets, is expected to
close in the first quarter of 2017 and to generate a net profit
of $123 million. The company did not name a buyer.
Enel Generacion, which owns and operates more than 100
electricity generation facilities in Chile, has partnerships
with local generator Colbun SA and state oil company
ENAP.
