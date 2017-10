MILAN, July 26 (Reuters) - Italian utility Enel has signed a 380 million euro loan agreement with the European Investment Bank to fund investments to upgrade Italy’s power distribution grid, Enel said on Thursday.

The 20-year financing agreement has a five-year grace period, Enel said in a statement.

The funds, on which Enel will pay a margin of 155 basis points over the Euribor rate, will be made available by year-end. (Reporting by Valentina Za; editing by James Jukwey)