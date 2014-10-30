FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Enel still sees binding offers for Slovakia assets by end-Nov
October 30, 2014 / 2:21 PM / 3 years ago

Enel still sees binding offers for Slovakia assets by end-Nov

MILAN, Oct 30 (Reuters) - The head of Italian utility Enel , Francesco Starace, said on Thursday the group still expected binding offers for the assets it intends to sell in Slovakia by the end of November.

Enel, Europe’s most indebted utility, plans to sell more than 4 billion euros ($5 billion) in assets by the end of 2014 to reduce its debt.

Enel is seeking to sell assets in Romania and binding offers for these assets are also seen by the end of November.

Starace, speaking in a parliamentary hearing, said the ratings agencies had told the group in November to cut its debt to around 37 billion euros if its ratings were to be maintained.

1 US dollar = 0.7929 euro Reporting by Stephen Jewkes

