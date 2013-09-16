Italy's Enel sounds out investors for hybrid dollar bond

MILAN, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Italian state-controlled utility Enel is gauging investor interest for a dollar-denominated hybrid bond issue worth between $500 million and $1 billion, financial sources told Reuters on Monday.

The company will hold a call with potential investors on Monday, a banking source told Thomson Reuters news and analysis service IFR.

Barclays, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citi, Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan, Mizuho, Morgan Stanley and Mitsubishi UFJ Securities are arranging the call, IFR reports.

The bond would have a long tenor and a call option in the tenth year, the financial sources told Reuters.