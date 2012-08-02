Enel CEO says Enersis capital hike is for development in country

MILAN, Aug 2 (Reuters) - The cash raised from the planned capital increase at Enel’s unit Enersis will remain with the Chile-based company for its development needs, Enel Chief Executive said on Thursday.

“The cash raised will remain in the availability of Enersis,” Fulvio Conti said in a conference call.

Enersis will seek approval in September from shareholders for a planned capital increase of up to $8.02 billion.

Enersis is owned by Enel’s Spanish unit Endesa.

Endesa could participate with up to $4.86 billion in assets.