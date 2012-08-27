Enel CEO Conti says would ask shareholders for fourth term

DRO, Italy, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Italian utility Enel Chief Executive Fulvio Conti said on Monday he would ask shareholders to be reconfirmed for a fourth term after his mandate expires in 2014 in order to complete the company’s growth and diversification plan.

Under Conti, Enel acquired Spain’s Endesa, becoming Europe’s second-largest utility. The acquisition left Enel with a debt of 44.6 billion euros at the end of 2011, which the company has pledged to reduce.

“If I could ask for something from shareholders, I would ask for a fourth term to finish my work,” he said at a conference. “In any case it’s the shareholders who will decide.”

Italy’s Economy Ministry holds 31.2 percent of Enel and names its management.