FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Enel CEO Conti says would ask shareholders for fourth term
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
August 27, 2012 / 10:21 AM / in 5 years

Enel CEO Conti says would ask shareholders for fourth term

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DRO, Italy, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Italian utility Enel Chief Executive Fulvio Conti said on Monday he would ask shareholders to be reconfirmed for a fourth term after his mandate expires in 2014 in order to complete the company’s growth and diversification plan.

Under Conti, Enel acquired Spain’s Endesa, becoming Europe’s second-largest utility. The acquisition left Enel with a debt of 44.6 billion euros at the end of 2011, which the company has pledged to reduce.

“If I could ask for something from shareholders, I would ask for a fourth term to finish my work,” he said at a conference. “In any case it’s the shareholders who will decide.”

Italy’s Economy Ministry holds 31.2 percent of Enel and names its management.

Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.