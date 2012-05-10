FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Enel Q1 core earnings fall on weak domestic margins
May 10, 2012 / 3:55 PM / in 5 years

Enel Q1 core earnings fall on weak domestic margins

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, May 10 (Reuters) - Italy’s biggest utility Enel said on Thursday its core earnings in the first quarter fell 2.2 percent due to lower margins generated in its domestic business.

Weak demand due to the economic crisis and overcapacity have impacted the margins of utilities across Europe.

Enel, which owns 92 percent of Spanish utility Endesa , said it confirmed its targets for the year despite the negative impact of regulatory measures in Spain.

Europe’s most indebted utility said its debt at the end of March was 45.617 billion euros, up 2.2 percent from the same period last year.

Net profit fell 1.4 percent as a weaker operating performance and the effect of a government austerity tax on the energy sector offset a gain from the sale of a 5 percent stake in power grid operator Terna (Reporting By Stephen Jewkes)

