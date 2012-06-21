FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Enel to cooperate with LUKOIL on gas projects
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
BUSINESS
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
June 21, 2012 / 9:16 AM / in 5 years

CORRECTED-Enel to cooperate with LUKOIL on gas projects

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(In second paragraph, corrects name of company to Enel, from Eni.)

ST PETERSBURG, Russia, June 21 (Reuters) - Italy’s biggest utility Enel said on Thursday it had signed an agreement with Russia’s second-biggest crude producer LUKOIL to cooperate in gas production and transportation projects.

The parties will investigate possible joint upstream gas projects in Russia and abroad, especially in the Caspian Sea and North African basin, and review possible supply of Enel’s Russian unit OGK-5 gas-fired power plants by LUKOIL, Enel said in a statement. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Douglas Busvine)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.