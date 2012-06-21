CORRECTED-Enel to cooperate with LUKOIL on gas projects

(In second paragraph, corrects name of company to Enel, from Eni.)

ST PETERSBURG, Russia, June 21 (Reuters) - Italy’s biggest utility Enel said on Thursday it had signed an agreement with Russia’s second-biggest crude producer LUKOIL to cooperate in gas production and transportation projects.

The parties will investigate possible joint upstream gas projects in Russia and abroad, especially in the Caspian Sea and North African basin, and review possible supply of Enel’s Russian unit OGK-5 gas-fired power plants by LUKOIL, Enel said in a statement. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Douglas Busvine)