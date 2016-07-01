FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Enel, Metroweb talks over broadband tie-up extended to July 20-sources
July 1, 2016 / 4:55 PM / a year ago

Enel, Metroweb talks over broadband tie-up extended to July 20-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, July 1 (Reuters) - Exclusive talks between Italian utility Enel and owners of fibre optic firm Metroweb over a broadband venture have been extended to July 20 from a previous deadline of July 3, two sources close to the matter said on Friday.

The two companies are in talks to merge Enel Open Fiber (EOF), a newco set up by the utility to roll-out a fibre optic broadband network and bring high-speed Internet to Italian homes, with Metroweb.

One of the sources said the talks were extended to secure approval for the tie-up from Swisscom, which has an indirect stake in Metroweb and a veto power over the entrance of new shareholders in the company.

The additional time is also needed to agree on governance of the holding that will control the merged EOF-Metroweb group, the source said.

Reporting by Stefano Rebaudo and Silvia Aloisi, writing by Agnieszka Flak

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
