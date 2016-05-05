FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Enel close to presenting offer for fibre network firm Metroweb -sources
May 5, 2016

Enel close to presenting offer for fibre network firm Metroweb -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, May 5 (Reuters) - Italian utility Enel is close to presenting an offer for fibre network company Metroweb as part of its plans to roll out a high-speed internet network, two sources familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

Rolling out a national ultra-fast broadband network is a key plank in the reformist agenda of Prime Minister Matteo Renzi who has enlisted state-controlled Enel’s help to achieve the goal.

Owning Metroweb, controlled by state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) and infrastructure fund F2i, would boost Enel’s ambitions because of its fibre assets and skills.

It would also put it in a stronger position to rival former state phone monopoly Telecom Italia, which has plans of its own to expand fast Internet coverage in Italy.

“(Enel‘s) bid should be ready in coming days,” one of the sources said. (Reporting by Silvia Aloisi and Stephen Jewkes, editing by Agnieszka Flak)

