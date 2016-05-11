FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Enel seen presenting new bid valuing Metroweb at 820 mln euros-sources
May 11, 2016 / 11:40 AM / a year ago

Enel seen presenting new bid valuing Metroweb at 820 mln euros-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, May 11 (Reuters) - Italian utility Enel is expected to present a new, formal offer to buy a stake in fibre network company Metroweb as part of its plans to roll out a high-speed Internet network, two sources familiar with the matter said Wednesday.

The offer would value the whole of Metroweb, owned by infrastructure fund F2i and state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP), at around 820 million euros ($935 million) and is expected to be presented in the next few days, the sources said.

They added that CDP favoured a deal with Enel over a rival bid for the company submitted by Italian phone group Telecom Italia this week.

Enel and F2i declined to comment, while CDP was not immediately available for comment. ($1 = 0.8775 euros) (Reporting by Stefano Rebaudo and Silvia Aloisi; editing by Agnieszka Flak)

