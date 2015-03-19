Enel has no plans to buy or sell anything in Endesa, Enel Green Power

MILAN, March 19 (Reuters) - Italian utility Enel does not plan any corporate activity with its Spanish unit Endesa or its green energy unit Enel Green Power , the CEO said on Thursday.

“We don’t plan to sell or buy anything in Endesa and Enel Green Power,” Francesco Starace said in a conference call.

Enel sold a stake in Endesa last year to help cut debt.

There has been speculation the group could sell down further its stake in Endesa and sell part of its stake in Enel Green Power.