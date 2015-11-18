Enel cuts 2016, 2017 core earnings guidance, confirms on dividends

MILAN, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Enel, Italy’s biggest utility, on Wednesday cut its core earnings guidance for the next two years from a previous plan while confirming its dividend policy and raising the size of planned asset sales.

In a 2016-2019 plan, Enel said it expected recurrent earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation to stand at around 14.7 billion euros ($15.6 billion) next year and at around 15.5 billion euros in 2017.

In a plan presented in March, Enel had pegged 2016 recurrent EBITDA at 15 billion euros and at 15.6 billion euros in 2017.

The state-controlled utility confirmed its forecast for ordinary net profits in the next two years as well as its dividend policy.

It said it was targeting savings of 1.8 billion euros in the 2014-2019 period.

An asset sale programme of 5 billion euros in the previous plan has been raised to about 6 billion euros, it added. ($1 = 0.9396 euros) (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; editing by Agnieszka Flak)