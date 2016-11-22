FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 22, 2016 / 6:55 AM / 9 months ago

Enel raises dividend, eyes buyback in new plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Enel, Italy's biggest utility, raised its dividend payout policy and reserved the option of a share buyback in its new plan as it focuses on digitalisation and customer care to drive growth.

In its 2017-2019 plan Enel said its dividend payout ratio would rise to 65 percent in 2017 from 60 percent in its previous plan.

Ordinary net profit is expected to grow at an average of around 14 percent per year in the period 2016-2019 while ordinary core earnings will grow around 5 percent per year.

The group, which will invest 20.9 billion euros between 2017 and 2019, aims to sell 3 billion euros of assets in the next three years while re-investing up to 4.5 billion euros, including bolt-on acquisitions worth around 2 billion euros.

Reporting by Stephen Jewkes

