Enel H1 core earnings fall on weak domestic generation

MILAN, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Italy’s biggest utility Enel said on Thursday its core earnings in the first half fell 7.2 percent due to lower margins generated in its domestic power business as weak demand continues to weigh.

Enel, which owns 92 percent of Spanish utility Endesa , said streamlining its operations in Latin America was one of the factors that could help minimize the impact on full-year results of a weak economic outlook and uncertain Spanish regulatory conditions.

Earnings before interest tax depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) came in at 8.282 billion euros in line with an analyst consensus provided by the company of 8.249 billion euros.

The Enel Chief Executive previously said weak economies in Italy and Spain will prevent power demand there from returning to pre-financial crisis levels until at least 2014.

Enel, Europe’s most indebted utility, said its net debt at the end of June was 47.572 billion euros.

On Thursday Fitch downgraded Enel by one notch to BBB+ after a review of the Spanish utility sector that is suffering from persisting weak fundamentals. (Reporting By Stephen Jewkes)