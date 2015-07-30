UPDATE 1-Enel sticks to guidance as H1 core earnings rise

(Adds details)

MILAN, July 30 (Reuters) - Italy’s biggest utility Enel stuck to its full-year guidance after posting a 1.5 percent rise in core earnings in the first half, boosted by one-off items, green business and operations in Latin America and Spain.

State-controlled Enel said its earnings before tax, depreciation and amortisation were 7.961 billion euros, ahead of 7.674 billion euros forecast in a poll of 5 analysts.

Stripping out non-recurring items, core earnings fell 0.3 percent to 7.688 billion euros.

“We confirm our 2015 targets,” CEO Francesco Starace said.

In March Enel said it expected its recurring core earnings this year to be around 15 billion euros, down from the previous year.

Enel’s profit margins have been undermined by weaker power generation business in Italy and Europe. In the first half its core earnings in Italy fell 9 percent.

Europe’s power sector has been hit by weak energy demand in a sluggish economy, low wholesale power prices and a surge in demand for cleaner renewable energy, prompting some companies like Germany’s E.ON to change their business models.

Enel CEO Francesco Starace, a former head of the group’s renewable energy unit Enel Green Power, is banking on green energy, growth in emerging markets and digital power grids to boost profits and dividends over the next five years.

Net debt at the end of June was 39.849 billion euros from 39.514 billion euros at the end of March.