UPDATE 1-Italy's Enel committed to growth in Latin America

* Latam right place to invest capital - CEO

* CEO expects Enersis capital hike to close December

* Debt expected to fall to 43 bln euros at year-end (Releads, adds CEO comments, background)

By Stephen Jewkes

MILAN, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Italy’s biggest utility, Enel , is committed to expansion in Latin America after a capital increase at Chilean unit Enersis, as it presses ahead with streamlining operations in the area to help offset flagging growth in its home market.

“Latin America is the right place to allocate capital,” Enel Chief Executive Fulvio Conti said on Thursday during a conference call on first-half results.

Some analysts have said Enel might be tempted to sell its Latin American assets due to a lack of synergies with its European operations.

Enel, which owns 92 percent of Spain’s Endesa, is selling assets to help offset weak power demand in its core Italian and Spanish markets as the euro zone sovereign debt crisis bites into margins.

Enersis, controlled by Endesa, will seek approval in September from shareholders for a planned capital increase of up to $8.02 billion to fund development.

“The cash raised will remain in the availability of Enersis ... Chile will be an investment hub for growth,” Conti said.

He said he was confident minority shareholders at Enersis would subscribe to the rights issue, adding he expected the operation to close in December.

Endesa is expected to participate with up to $4.86 billion in assets. Enel has said it is committed to invest 5.4 billion euros ($6.6 billion) in Latin America to 2016.

DEBT PILE

Enel, Europe’s most indebted utility, said it expected a strong recovery in cash flow generation in the second half to cut its pile of debt to 43 billion euros at the end of the year after it rose to 47.5 billion in June.

On Thursday, Fitch downgraded Enel by one notch to BBB+, citing persisting weak fundamentals in Spain’s utility sector.

Enel was recently downgraded by Standard & Poor’s and Moody‘s, not because of sovereign risk but due to worsening fundamentals and unfavourable regulatory developments.

Europe’s indebted utilities are facing higher costs to refinance their maturities as the euro zone crisis cranks up the cost of debt, especially in peripheral Europe.

“We have 22 billion euros of available liquidity that covers our maturities to 2014,” Enel CFO Luigi Ferraris said.

Enel said its core earnings in the first half fell 7 percent due to lower margins generated in its domestic power business as weak demand continues to weigh.

Conti has previously said weak economies in Italy and Spain will prevent power demand there from returning to pre-financial crisis levels until at least 2014.