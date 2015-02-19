UPDATE 2-Enel suspends Romania sale after debt reduction target reached

(Adds spokesman quote, updates shares)

By Stephen Jewkes

MILAN, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Italian utility Enel SpA has suspended the planned sale of assets in Romania after achieving a 2014 debt reduction target, a spokesman for the company said on Thursday.

Enel, one of Europe’s most indebted utilities, had earmarked the sale of distribution assets in Romania as part of a broader disposal programme designed to raise up to 4 billion euros ($4.6 billion) by the end of 2014.

But the state-controlled company sold a 22 percent stake in its Spanish unit Endesa in November, raising around 3.1 billion euros to help cut debt.

“Enel confirms that the disposal process for its assets in Romania has been temporarily suspended,” an Enel spokesman said in an emailed comment to Reuters on Thursday.

The spokesman added, however, that the board would “decide on plans for any further progress of the (disposal) programme in the context of the new strategic plan and a further update will be given in March.”

Enel, whose CEO Francesco Starace is due to present his first business plan for the group in March, reported net debt of 38 billion euros at the end of December, lower than its guidance of between 39 billion euros and 40 billion.

Power utilities across Europe have been offloading assets, as they move to strengthen balance sheets damaged by falling margins due to low wholesale prices, weak demand and competition from renewable energy players.

The Romanian government, which considers energy distribution a strategic sector, has previously said it could be interested in Enel’s assets in Romania. Two analysts said the assets could be worth between 1.0 billion euros and 1.5 billion.

Europe’s No. 2 utility in terms of installed capacity is still waiting for binding bids for a majority stake in Slovakian power generator Slovenske Elektrarne.

Enel shares closed up 1 percent at 3.95 euros. ($1 = 0.8798 euros) (Editing by Jane Merriman and David Holmes)