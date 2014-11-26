UPDATE 1-Enel plans $2 bln of savings in plant maintenance over two years

(Adds shares, analyst comment, context)

MILAN, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Italy’s Enel plans to save about 1.6 billion euros ($2 billion) by trimming plant maintenance costs over two years as part of a new business plan that will be presented in March.

Francesco Starace, who took over as chief executive of Italy’s biggest utility in May, revealed the target in a newspaper interview published on Wednesday. He said savings should be an “order of magnitude” of about 1.6 billion euros.

“In the first year of the (business plan) we will begin to see the first effects and in the following year we will reap the bulk of the benefits,” Starace, a former head of Enel’s renewable energy division, told financial daily Il Sole 24 Ore.

The maintenance savings would be achieved by making plants more efficient, he added, without being more specific.

A company spokeswoman confirmed the figure.

The stock rose more than 2 percent to a two-week high and was up 1.9 percent at 3.85 euros by 1000 GMT, outperforming a 0.2 percent rise in Milan’s blue-chip index.

Enel, which is looking to emerging markets like Latin America to help fuel growth, plans to give greater emphasis on its home market to smart technology and distribution.

A broker said the CEO’s comments which outlined the strategy the group plans to pursue would help the market understand better why Enel lowered its debt reduction target for this year, a move that put the stock under pressure in recent weeks.

Starace said he expects the stock to rise to 5 euros by the end of next year.

He also said Enel did not plan to further reduce its stake in Spanish subsidiary Endesa beyond the 22 percent it sold earlier this month as part of a bigger plan to cut its own mountain of debt.

He added he saw no reason to change the company’s dividend policy, which envisages raising the payout ratio to 50 percent of ordinary net profit from 2015, from the current 40 percent.

“I believe it’s still possible to keep this target. At the moment I don’t see a reason to change it,” Starace said.