Enel has drawn interest for Slovenske Elektrarne stake - source
#Credit Markets
June 19, 2014 / 9:42 AM / 3 years ago

Enel has drawn interest for Slovenske Elektrarne stake - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, June 19 (Reuters) - Italy’s biggest utility Enel has received several expressions of interest for its stake in Slovakian generating company Slovenske Elektrarne , a source close to the matter said on Thursday.

“Several companies have expressed an interest and the company is now moving to the bank mandate phase,” the source said.

Enel declined to comment.

Enel, under its new CEO Francesco Starace, is looking to sell around 4.4 billion euros of assets this year to meet a debt reduction target.

Reporting by Stephen Jewkes, editing by Oleg Vukmanovic

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
