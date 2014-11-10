FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Enel has received 3 offers for Slovakia asset so far - CEO
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
November 10, 2014 / 10:46 AM / 3 years ago

Enel has received 3 offers for Slovakia asset so far - CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Italy’s biggest utility Enel has received three offers for its stake in Slovakian power plant Slovenske Elektrarne but further bids could yet arrive, the group’s chief executive said on Monday.

“For now three but we haven’t stopped counting because, since there’s no deadline, more could be on their way,” Francesco Starace said.

Enel is looking to sell more than 4 billion euros ($5 billion) of assets this year to cut its debt and hang on to its investment grade credit rating. (1 US dollar = 0.8008 euro) (Reporting by Alberto Sisto, writing by Stephen Jewkes, editing by Valentina Za)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.