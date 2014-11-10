Enel has received 3 offers for Slovakia asset so far - CEO

ROME, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Italy’s biggest utility Enel has received three offers for its stake in Slovakian power plant Slovenske Elektrarne but further bids could yet arrive, the group’s chief executive said on Monday.

“For now three but we haven’t stopped counting because, since there’s no deadline, more could be on their way,” Francesco Starace said.

Enel is looking to sell more than 4 billion euros ($5 billion) of assets this year to cut its debt and hang on to its investment grade credit rating. (1 US dollar = 0.8008 euro)