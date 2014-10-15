Enel expects offers for Slovak, Romanian assets next month-CEO

ROME, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Italian utility Enel expects to receive binding bids for its Slovak power plant Slovenske Elektrarn and its Romanian distribution and generation assets by the end of November, Chief Executive Officer Francesco Starace said on Wednesday.

The Romanian sales process is slightly ahead of the one in Slovakia, but offers for all assets should be in by the end of next month, Starace said in testimony to parliament.

Enel, Europe’s most indebted utility, has committed to selling more than 4 billion euros ($5.1 billion) of assets this year to slash its debt and keep its investment-grade rating. (Reporting by Alberto Sisto; writing by Steve Scherer)