FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Enel expects offers for Slovak, Romanian assets next month-CEO
Sections
Featured
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
October 15, 2014 / 1:16 PM / 3 years ago

Enel expects offers for Slovak, Romanian assets next month-CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Italian utility Enel expects to receive binding bids for its Slovak power plant Slovenske Elektrarn and its Romanian distribution and generation assets by the end of November, Chief Executive Officer Francesco Starace said on Wednesday.

The Romanian sales process is slightly ahead of the one in Slovakia, but offers for all assets should be in by the end of next month, Starace said in testimony to parliament.

Enel, Europe’s most indebted utility, has committed to selling more than 4 billion euros ($5.1 billion) of assets this year to slash its debt and keep its investment-grade rating. (Reporting by Alberto Sisto; writing by Steve Scherer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.