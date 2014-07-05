FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Enel appoints advisers for Slovenske Elektrarne sale
Sections
Featured
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Shock Tactics: The series
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
A race against time to find trapped quake survivors
Mexico Earthquake
A race against time to find trapped quake survivors
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
July 5, 2014 / 7:22 PM / 3 years ago

Enel appoints advisers for Slovenske Elektrarne sale

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MILAN, July 5 (Reuters) - Enel has appointed Deutsche Bank and BNP Paribas to advise on the sale of the Italian power utility’s controlling stake in the Slovakian generating firm Slovenske Elektrarne, an Enel spokeswoman said on Saturday, confirming a report in the Italian newspaper Il Sole 24 Ore.

“We confirm the two banks have been mandated,” she said.

The sale of Slovenske Elektrarne is part of plans by Enel, Europe’s most indebted utility, to sell 4.4 billion euros ($6 billion) of assets to cut net debt to around 37 billion euros by year-end.

A source close to the matter said last month that Enel had received several expressions of interest for the stake. Bankers say the whole company could be worth more than 3 billion euros.

Enel bought its 66 percent holding in Slovenske Elektrarne in 2006 as part of the Slovak government’s privatisation drive, and has invested billions of euros to modernise its facilities. ($1 = 0.7331 Euros) (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes, writing by Danilo Masoni; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.