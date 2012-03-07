FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S&P set to downgrade Italy's Enel rating - sources
March 7, 2012 / 7:55 PM / 6 years ago

S&P set to downgrade Italy's Enel rating - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, March 7 (Reuters) - Ratings agency Standard and Poor’s is set to downgrade its credit rating on Italy’s biggest utility Enel, two sources close to the matter said on Wednesday.

“The downgrade could come tomorrow,” one of the sources said.

In January S&P lowered its rating on Italy’s sovereign debt to ‘BBB+’ but said it was keeping its ‘A-’ on Enel which it placed on creditwatch negative.

Enel and S&P declined to comment.

Enel, Europe’s most indebted utility, is scheduled to release its new business plan on Thursday.

Reporting By Stephen Jewkes

