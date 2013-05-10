FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-Enel agrees early retirement for 3,500 employees- source
May 10, 2013 / 6:31 AM / in 4 years

REFILE-Enel agrees early retirement for 3,500 employees- source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Refiles to remove repetitive text in headline)

ROME, May 10 (Reuters) - Italian utility Enel has reached an agreement on early retirement for 3,500 employees, a person familiar with the matter said on Friday.

Enel will make use of a law passed by former Prime Minister Mario Monti’s government making it easier for workers to take early retirement packages up to four years before retirement age.

“It’s the first time such a large number of people make use of this new law,” said a union source.

At the end of last year Enel's global workforce totalled nearly 74,000, in 40 countries, according to its website. (here) (Reporting by Alberto Sisto; Writing by Jennifer Clark; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

