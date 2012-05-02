FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Enel interested in TAP gas pipeline project-CEO
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 21
U.S.
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 21
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
May 2, 2012 / 9:51 AM / 5 years ago

Enel interested in TAP gas pipeline project-CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, May 2 (Reuters) - Italy’s biggest power producer Enel is interested in joining the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) gas project as Italy moves ahead with plans to turn itself into a gas hub, Enel CEO Fulvio Conti said on Wednesday.

“Enel is interested in projects that bring gas to the country,” Conti told rpeorters on the sideliens of a presentation. Asked if such projects included TAP he said: “Of course.”

TAP said in February it was selected by the Shah Deniz II consortium as the pipeline route to Italy in a tightening race between competing projects to pump Azeri gas to Europe.

TAP plans to build a 520 kilometre gas pipeline that will connect Greece with Italy via Albania and the Adriatic Sea.

TAP’s partners are Norway’s Statoil, Swiss EGL , and Germany’s E.ON Ruhrgas. (Reporting By Stefano Bernabei)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.