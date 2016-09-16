FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Enel signs $500 mln tax equity deal for U.S. wind project
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
September 16, 2016 / 11:30 AM / a year ago

Enel signs $500 mln tax equity deal for U.S. wind project

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Sept 16 (Reuters) -

* The U.S. renewable unit of Italy's biggest utility Enel has signed a tax equity agreement with Bank of America Merrill Lynch, JP Morgan and MetLife for a 400 MW U.S. wind project

* Under the deal the investors will pay about $500 million to the wind farm's owner Cimarron Bend Wind Holdings in exchange for all "Class B" Membership interests in the project, which give them fiscal benefits

* Enel Green Power North America will keep all "Class A" interests giving it management control of the project

* The Cimarron Bend wind farm is due to start operations in 2017 and will require an investment of about $610 million

* Cimarron Bend will generate around 1.8 terawatt-hours of power per year when operational (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; Editing by Alexander Smith)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.