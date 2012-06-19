FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Enel Green Power expands presence in Greece
June 19, 2012 / 10:17 AM / 5 years ago

Enel Green Power expands presence in Greece

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, June 19 (Reuters) - Enel Green Power, Italy’s biggest renewable energy company, said on Tuesday it has consolidated its position in Greece by launching four new solar power plants.

The plants, which have an installed capacity of 17.4 megawatts, are all in the Peloponnesian region of the country, it said in a statement.

The decision to press ahead with the plants comes as Greece plans to release 40 million euros in emergency funds to help avert a looming power crisis.

Enel Green Power, controlled by Italy’s biggest utility Enel , said its total installed capacity in Greece now stands at 245.4 megawatts.

Reporting By Stephen Jewkes

