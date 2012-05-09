Enel GP core earnings hit by lower hydro output

MILAN, May 9 (Reuters) - Italy’s biggest renewable energy company Enel Green Power said on Wednesday its core earnings in the first quarter fell 3.6 percent as lower hydroelectric production took its toll.

In a statement the company said earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation were 379 million euros ($492.51 million), slightly above a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S consensus of 376 million euros.

Cheap hydroelectric power production in Italy was affected in the first quarter by a drought which caused it to shrink 35 percent, according to data from Italian power grid operator Terna.

Net debt at the end of March was 4.329 billion euros, up 6.2 percent from the end of 2011.