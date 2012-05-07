FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Enel GP starts work on U.S. geothermal plant
May 7, 2012

Enel GP starts work on U.S. geothermal plant

MILAN, May 7 (Reuters) - Enel Green Power has started work on a new geothermal plant in the United States as Italy’s biggest renewable energy company begins to shift its focus from core markets in Europe to high potential areas.

Enel Green Power (EGP) said on Monday it would invest about $126 million to build a 25 megawatt (MW) plant at Cove Fort in Utah, which is expected to start operations before the end of 2013.

“Cove Fort will add to the net geothermal capacity we already have installed in the U.S. which currently stands at 47 MW,” EGP Chief Executive Francesco Starace said in the statement.

EGP, controlled by Italy’s biggest utility Enel, is planning to spend less in its core markets Italy and Spain because of stagnating power demand and unclear regulatory frameworks.

The group intends to focus on emerging markets such as Brazil, Chile and Mexico and will raise its profile in North America to take advantage of the competitive environment and abundance of wind, geothermal, hydro and solar resources.

EGP plans to spend around 6 billion euros ($7.9 billion)worldwide to 2016 to take the group’s installed capacity to 11,400 MW from 7,100 MW at the end of 2011.

