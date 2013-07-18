Enel Green Power signs power purchase agreements worth $458 mln

MILAN, July 18 (Reuters) - Italy’s Enel Green Power said on Thursday it has signed two long-term power purchase agreements in Mexico worth a total amount around $458 million.

“The energy sold will be generated at the new Dominica wind farm that Enel GP will start to build in coming months in the Mexican state of San Luis Potosí, requiring an estimated investment of $196 million,” the company said in a statement.

The agreements are between Enel GP, controlled by the Italian utility Enel, automotive supplier Delphi Automotive and Mexican bank Banamex.