FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Enel Green Power signs power purchase agreements worth $458 mln
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 18, 2013 / 10:36 AM / in 4 years

Enel Green Power signs power purchase agreements worth $458 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, July 18 (Reuters) - Italy’s Enel Green Power said on Thursday it has signed two long-term power purchase agreements in Mexico worth a total amount around $458 million.

“The energy sold will be generated at the new Dominica wind farm that Enel GP will start to build in coming months in the Mexican state of San Luis Potosí, requiring an estimated investment of $196 million,” the company said in a statement.

The agreements are between Enel GP, controlled by the Italian utility Enel, automotive supplier Delphi Automotive and Mexican bank Banamex.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.